Celebrating Poila Boishakh: Leaders Extend Warm Wishes on Bengali New Year

The dawn of the Bengali New Year, Poila Boishakh, saw an outpouring of warm wishes from India's top political figures. Leading the greetings was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who shared his message on social media, extending hopes for health, prosperity, and happiness for all.

Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his greetings, highlighting the vibrant traditions and rituals that mark this auspicious day. He expressed his desire for increased happiness and well-being among the Bengali community.

West Bengal's Governor, C V Ananda Bose, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee joined the chorus of well-wishers, emphasizing peace and unity in the state. Each leader took time to celebrate the cultural essence of the day, hoping it would bring joy to the lives of everyone in Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)