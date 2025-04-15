Left Menu

Celebrating Poila Boishakh: Leaders Extend Warm Wishes on Bengali New Year

Top political figures in India, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, extended heartfelt wishes to the people of West Bengal on the occasion of the Bengali New Year, Poila Boishakh. The leaders expressed hopes for prosperity, happiness, and well-being in the new year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-04-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 11:17 IST
Celebrating Poila Boishakh: Leaders Extend Warm Wishes on Bengali New Year
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The dawn of the Bengali New Year, Poila Boishakh, saw an outpouring of warm wishes from India's top political figures. Leading the greetings was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who shared his message on social media, extending hopes for health, prosperity, and happiness for all.

Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his greetings, highlighting the vibrant traditions and rituals that mark this auspicious day. He expressed his desire for increased happiness and well-being among the Bengali community.

West Bengal's Governor, C V Ananda Bose, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee joined the chorus of well-wishers, emphasizing peace and unity in the state. Each leader took time to celebrate the cultural essence of the day, hoping it would bring joy to the lives of everyone in Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025