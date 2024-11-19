Left Menu

Crackdown on Democracy: Hong Kong's Landmark Trial

Hong Kong's High Court sentenced 45 pro-democracy activists to up to 10 years in jail under a national security law. The trial, seen as a blow to the city's democracy movement, faced international criticism. Prosecutors accused activists of planning to disrupt government processes through unofficial elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 13:53 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 13:09 IST
In a significant blow to Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, 45 activists were sentenced to up to 10 years imprisonment under a national security law imposed by Beijing. The High Court's decision has attracted widespread criticism from Western nations, including the United States, who have voiced concerns over the political motivations behind the trial.

Prominent legal scholar Benny Tai received the longest sentence at 10 years, being identified as a key figure in organizing a 2020 unofficial primary election. Accusations were made that participants aimed to paralyze the government through potential legislative disruptions. Prosecutors argued that such activities threatened national security and warranted strict legal action.

Despite international outcry, China stands firm that its measures are necessary for stability in Hong Kong, while critics argue this undermines Hong Kong's autonomy and freedoms. The sentences have raised questions about the city's future as a global financial hub, with concerns over diminishing democratic liberties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

