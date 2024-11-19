Left Menu

Russian Forces Capture Novoselydivka Amid Escalating Conflict

Russian forces have seized Novoselydivka in eastern Ukraine, as reported by TASS. This marks Russia's swiftest progression since the war's onset. Alongside this, Russian air defences have intercepted five ballistic missiles and 85 drones within a day, highlighting ongoing tensions.

In a significant development, Russian forces have successfully captured the Ukrainian settlement of Novoselydivka, located in eastern Ukraine. This update comes from Russian state news agency TASS, which credits the information to the country's defence ministry.

Since August, Russia has been advancing rapidly, village by village, securing its fastest recorded territorial gains in Ukraine since the early stages of the conflict.

Additionally, TASS reported that Russian air defence systems intercepted and destroyed five Ukrainian ballistic missiles and 85 drones over the past 24 hours, underscoring the escalating military activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

