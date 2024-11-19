Russian Forces Capture Novoselydivka Amid Escalating Conflict

In a significant development, Russian forces have successfully captured the Ukrainian settlement of Novoselydivka, located in eastern Ukraine. This update comes from Russian state news agency TASS, which credits the information to the country's defence ministry.

Since August, Russia has been advancing rapidly, village by village, securing its fastest recorded territorial gains in Ukraine since the early stages of the conflict.

Additionally, TASS reported that Russian air defence systems intercepted and destroyed five Ukrainian ballistic missiles and 85 drones over the past 24 hours, underscoring the escalating military activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)