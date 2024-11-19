Left Menu

Transforming India’s Criminal Justice: A Decade of Progress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the BJP-led government's achievements in improving security and criminal justice in India. Violence in key regions reduced by 70% and the narcotics trade was curtailed. New criminal laws promise faster justice, positioning India for significant advancements in the coming decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 19-11-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 15:55 IST
Transforming India’s Criminal Justice: A Decade of Progress
Amit Shah Image Credit: Twitter(@airnewsalerts)
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant statement on national security, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared a 70% reduction in violence across Jammu and Kashmir, the North-East, and Naxalite-affected areas under the BJP regime. Addressing the 50th All India Police Science Conference, he outlined a vision for a revamped criminal justice system.

Emphasizing the introduction of three criminal laws, Shah expressed confidence that justice from the Supreme Court for FIRs can be achieved within three years. This overhaul—from outdated British-era laws to modernized legislation—aims to accelerate justice and integrate cutting-edge technology into the process.

Moreover, Shah proudly noted India’s economic climb to the 5th largest global economy, crediting reforms and security enhancements. He urged for readiness against rising challenges as India leapfrogs into a progressive future while maintaining citizen safety at the forefront.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024