Transforming India’s Criminal Justice: A Decade of Progress

In a significant statement on national security, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared a 70% reduction in violence across Jammu and Kashmir, the North-East, and Naxalite-affected areas under the BJP regime. Addressing the 50th All India Police Science Conference, he outlined a vision for a revamped criminal justice system.

Emphasizing the introduction of three criminal laws, Shah expressed confidence that justice from the Supreme Court for FIRs can be achieved within three years. This overhaul—from outdated British-era laws to modernized legislation—aims to accelerate justice and integrate cutting-edge technology into the process.

Moreover, Shah proudly noted India’s economic climb to the 5th largest global economy, crediting reforms and security enhancements. He urged for readiness against rising challenges as India leapfrogs into a progressive future while maintaining citizen safety at the forefront.

(With inputs from agencies.)