Justice March in Chhattisgarh: Congress Protests Against BJP Government

The Chhattisgarh Congress is set to embark on a foot march labeled 'Nyay Path', spanning from Durg to Raipur between April 18 to 21. The protest is directed against the BJP government, following the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Durg, highlighting law and order concerns.

Deepak Baij, Chhattisgarh Congress president, announced that the march will culminate in Raipur, where Congress workers plan to surround the residence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on April 21. The tragic incident involving the young girl has raised significant security concerns among citizens.

In response to the crime, locals have shown vehement dissatisfaction with safety measures and have demanded a CBI probe. Meanwhile, the Durg police have formed an eight-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to expedite the investigation, while the local legal community and the victim's supporters push for justice and government intervention.

