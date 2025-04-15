Left Menu

Delhi BJP Government Extends Power Subsidy Amidst Political Debate

The BJP government in Delhi has extended the power subsidy for domestic users, farmers, lawyers with chambers, and victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, dispelling earlier rumors of its termination. The decision was announced by Power Minister Ashish Sood during a press conference following a Cabinet meeting.

The Delhi BJP government has announced the continuation of its power subsidy for various groups, including domestic consumers, farmers, lawyers, and those affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The decision was made in a Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Power Minister Ashish Sood addressed the media to dispel rumors about the subsidy program's potential termination, a point of contention during the recent Delhi Assembly election campaigns. The Aam Aadmi Party had previously warned that under BJP, all free facilities, including electricity, would be eliminated.

Sood criticized political opponents, stating, "Unemployed political leaders spread lies daily, but our government aims to end these falsehoods." The annual power subsidy, totaling over Rs 3,500 crore, affects millions of consumers, with provisions for free electricity and significant discounts, particularly benefiting farmers and those with lawyer chambers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

