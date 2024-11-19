Pemmy Majodina Delivers Sanitation Facilities to Vulnerable Households in Ngobi Village

On Sunday, Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina officially handed over completed sanitation facilities to vulnerable households in Ngobi village, Moretele Local Municipality, as part of the lead-up to World Toilet Day 2024. This event highlighted the ongoing efforts to provide dignified sanitation services to underserved communities in the region.

World Toilet Day, observed every year on November 19, raises awareness about the global sanitation crisis, with the goal of ensuring that everyone has access to safe and managed sanitation by 2030. The day, which was established by the World Toilet Organisation in 2001 and became an official United Nations Observance in 2013, serves as a call to action for the 3.5 billion people who still lack access to adequate sanitation worldwide.

R50 Million Rural Sanitation Project

The sanitation facilities handed over in Ngobi village are part of the larger R50 million Rural Sanitation Project led by Moretele Local Municipality. The project is funded by the Department of Water and Sanitation and is aimed at improving sanitation services to ensure dignified sanitation for residents, particularly vulnerable groups, as part of the municipality’s constitutional responsibility to provide adequate sanitation.

Minister Majodina presented ventilated improved pit (VIP) toilets to several vulnerable households, including a family with an elderly member and one with a person living with a disability. The project, which also includes the construction of 1,865 VIP toilets, has been rolled out across Ward 1 (Phidile village), Ward 6 (Swaartdam village), and Ward 7 (Ngobi village).

Focus on Sustainable Solutions

The project is being implemented over two financial years (2023/24 and 2024/25) and aims to help address the sanitation backlog in the area. Minister Majodina emphasized the Department’s commitment to supporting Water Services Authorities through its Water Services Infrastructure Grant (WSIG) to provide essential water and sanitation services that improve the lives of local communities.

“We take sanitation very seriously and are committed to improving the quality of life for all South Africans,” said Minister Majodina. “This includes supporting municipalities like Moretele to address their sanitation backlogs and ensuring that women and girls, in particular, have access to sanitation facilities that meet their needs.”

In alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6.2, which focuses on providing access to adequate sanitation and hygiene for all, Majodina highlighted that special attention must be paid to the needs of women, girls, and other vulnerable groups in society.

VIP Toilets as a Practical Solution

While waterborne sanitation remains ideal for many communities, Majodina noted that dry on-site sanitation, specifically in the form of VIP latrines, provides an effective and safe sanitation solution for areas that face geographic, resource, and climate-related constraints. This solution is particularly beneficial in areas like Ngobi village, where water scarcity and climate change pose challenges to the establishment of waterborne systems.

Global Call for Sanitation Resilience on World Toilet Day

As South Africa joins the global observance of World Toilet Day, Minister Majodina reaffirmed the country’s commitment to creating awareness about the daily struggles faced by the 2.5 billion people worldwide who do not have access to proper sanitation. This year’s theme, “Toilet – A Place for Peace,” emphasizes the need for resilient sanitation systems in the face of conflict, climate change, and natural disasters, all of which continue to threaten access to sanitation for millions.

World Toilet Day 2024 calls on governments to invest in sustainable sanitation systems, ensuring that these services are accessible, resilient, and protected from destruction. Minister Majodina echoed this sentiment, urging governments to improve governance and infrastructure to create a fairer, more peaceful world for everyone.

Ongoing Support and Future Goals

The Department of Water and Sanitation’s continued efforts will include expanding its support for municipalities across the country to help eliminate sanitation backlogs and provide all South Africans with access to clean, safe sanitation.

“We are committed to ensuring sustainable and accessible sanitation for all, which will have a transformative impact on public health, the environment, and economic development,” said Majodina.

Present at the Handover

The event was also attended by local dignitaries, municipal officials, and community leaders, who expressed gratitude for the ongoing efforts to address sanitation challenges in the Moretele region. The success of the R50 million project marks a significant milestone in improving the quality of life for residents in this rural municipality. 4o mini