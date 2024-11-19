Odisha Sets Example in Disaster Management with Improved Early Warning Systems

Odisha's approach to disaster management took center stage on Tuesday as Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari stressed the significance of an efficient early warning system for handling natural disasters.

At a meeting hosted by United Nations India and the Reliance Foundation, Pujari advocated for a collective approach in disaster preparedness. He acknowledged Odisha's past successes as a role model in managing natural disasters, citing the need for further collaboration. The minister shared insights on the state's handling of severe cyclonic storm Dana and called for enhanced strategies in dealing with similar challenges.

The consultation, held in Bhubaneswar, was inaugurated by Shombi Sharp of UN India and Jagannatha Kumar of Reliance Foundation, fostering an exchange of ideas among stakeholders.

