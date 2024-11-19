African Experts Demand Reparations and Justice for Colonial Injustices at Berlin Africa Conference

Experts from across Africa and its global diasporas gathered on November 15, 2024, for the Dekoloniale Berlin Africa Conference, a decolonial response to the infamous 1884/5 Berlin Africa Conference, which divided the African continent among European colonial powers. The event sought to address the enduring legacies of colonialism and call for transformative actions by European governments.

The conference, held at the historic site of the original 1884 gathering, featured 19 leading voices, including UK broadcaster Gary Younge, Angolan artist Kiluanji Kia Henda, Cameroonian lawyer Alice Nkom, and South African academic and gender activist Pumla Dineo Gqola. Civil society organizations such as Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and African Futures Lab also joined discussions on systemic racism, reparations, and global inequality.

A Platform for Decolonial Dialogue

Pumla Dineo Gqola underscored the importance of holding the event at a site so closely tied to Africa's colonial exploitation.

“The Dekoloniale Berlin conference serves as a stark reminder of the monumental entitlement that reshaped our world. Reparations and justice must be central to discussions going forward, moving beyond superficial diplomacy,” said Gqola.

At the conference, experts and representatives formulated a 10-point plan of demands addressing human rights, reparations, trade, migration, and anti-racism. Key demands included:

Addressing selective human rights advocacy by European governments based on political and economic interests.Recognizing systemic racism and inequalities through concrete, transformative actions.

Establishing equitable trade and investment regimes that prioritize African voices and the diaspora.

Ending externalized EU borders that effectively place European immigration controls on African soil.

Returning stolen cultural artifacts, ancestral remains, and land.

Facilitating African-led dialogues to ensure inclusive and community-centred solutions.

Workshops for Reparatory Justice

As part of the Dekoloniale festival, a joint workshop organized by Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and African Futures Lab focused on strategies to achieve reparatory justice. Attendees examined case studies like the Namibia-Germany negotiations over colonial crimes and the UK’s controversial dealings with Mauritius over the Chagos Islands’ sovereignty.

Discussions also spotlighted the plight of Métis children, who were forcibly separated under Belgian colonial rule. Five Métis women have taken legal action in Belgium, seeking justice and reparations for crimes against humanity. A ruling in their case is anticipated in December 2024.

Global Obligations and a Path Forward

Rym Khadhraoui, a racial justice researcher at Amnesty International, emphasized the necessity of addressing colonial legacies:“Colonialism, enslavement, and their ongoing impacts remain largely unaddressed by European states. Reparatory justice is not optional; it is an international human rights obligation.”

Geneviève Kaninda of African Futures Lab called for urgent action:“True reparatory justice is essential to dismantle the structures of systemic racism and global inequality entrenched by colonial oppression. European governments must act to correct these historical wrongs.”

Reparations as a Path to Justice

The conference marked a pivotal moment in global efforts to address colonial injustices. Participants highlighted the need for victim-centred processes that prioritize equity and accountability, setting the stage for broader global discussions about dismantling colonial legacies and creating a fairer world.

With growing pressure on European governments, experts stressed that meaningful reparations and justice are critical steps in healing the wounds of history while fostering equitable partnerships between Africa and the world.