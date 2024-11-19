Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested for Illegal Stay in India

In a significant crackdown on illegal immigration, police on Tuesday announced the arrest of six Bangladeshi nationals accused of staying unlawfully in India. The individuals were detained on Monday during a routine patrol in Chitradurga city, particularly near garment factories on Holalkere Road, after exhibiting suspicious behavior.

Upon further investigation, the men confessed to having entered the country illegally several years ago with the intention of settling. Their entry point was West Bengal, where they managed to forge critical identification documents such as Aadhaar and Voter ID cards in Kolkata to facilitate their stay.

The men, who had dispersed to various Indian states for employment, were eventually located in Chitradurga city. Authorities have commenced legal actions and seized a range of fraudulent documents, including but not limited to Aadhaar, Voter ID, labour cards, bank passbooks, and PAN cards.

(With inputs from agencies.)