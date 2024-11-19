Left Menu

Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested for Illegal Stay in India

Six Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in India for illegal residency. They entered through West Bengal years ago, forging documents like Aadhaar and Voter ID cards. They worked across India and were recently found suspiciously in Chitradurga city. Legal proceedings are underway, and fake documents were seized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chitradurga | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:25 IST
In a significant crackdown on illegal immigration, police on Tuesday announced the arrest of six Bangladeshi nationals accused of staying unlawfully in India. The individuals were detained on Monday during a routine patrol in Chitradurga city, particularly near garment factories on Holalkere Road, after exhibiting suspicious behavior.

Upon further investigation, the men confessed to having entered the country illegally several years ago with the intention of settling. Their entry point was West Bengal, where they managed to forge critical identification documents such as Aadhaar and Voter ID cards in Kolkata to facilitate their stay.

The men, who had dispersed to various Indian states for employment, were eventually located in Chitradurga city. Authorities have commenced legal actions and seized a range of fraudulent documents, including but not limited to Aadhaar, Voter ID, labour cards, bank passbooks, and PAN cards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

