Newly Elected Panchs: Catalysts for Village Transformation in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged the newly elected panchs of Sangrur district to become driving forces in transforming their villages into modern development hubs. Addressing them during the oath-taking ceremony, he emphasized the importance of panchayats in prioritizing development as a prerequisite for state intervention.

Mann assured complete state support for villages that passed resolutions for holistic growth and progress. Highlighting the pivotal role of gram panchayats in democracy, Mann encouraged the panchs to take decisive actions for development, including setting up rural libraries to foster youth empowerment.

In a call for unity and transparency, Mann asked panchs to eliminate factionalism and to convene gram sabhas for decision-making. He stressed that proactive measures, like tree planting campaigns, would significantly contribute to their villages' prosperity and progress.

