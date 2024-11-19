Newly Elected Panchs: Catalysts for Village Transformation in Punjab
Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann encouraged newly elected panchs in Sangrur district to spearhead village transformation into modern development hubs. He urged them to pass resolutions for village development and assured state support. The initiative includes rural libraries to empower youth in socio-economic growth.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged the newly elected panchs of Sangrur district to become driving forces in transforming their villages into modern development hubs. Addressing them during the oath-taking ceremony, he emphasized the importance of panchayats in prioritizing development as a prerequisite for state intervention.
Mann assured complete state support for villages that passed resolutions for holistic growth and progress. Highlighting the pivotal role of gram panchayats in democracy, Mann encouraged the panchs to take decisive actions for development, including setting up rural libraries to foster youth empowerment.
In a call for unity and transparency, Mann asked panchs to eliminate factionalism and to convene gram sabhas for decision-making. He stressed that proactive measures, like tree planting campaigns, would significantly contribute to their villages' prosperity and progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revamping Tripura Sundari Temple: A Spiritual Transformation by December
Incentivate: Revolutionizing Incentive Management through Digital Transformation
Himachal Pradesh Leads India in Cooperative Societies' Digital Transformation
Trump Triumphs: Political Transformation & Judicial Influence
Madhya Pradesh CM Alleges 'Karachi' Transformation of Ranchi