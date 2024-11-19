Ukraine made a strategic escalation in its ongoing conflict with Russia by using U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles to target Russian territory, Moscow confirmed on Tuesday. This action marks a significant turn in the war, now reaching its 1,000th day, and prompts concerns over further retaliation.

Reports indicate that Ukraine successfully struck a Russian arms depot deep within enemy territory, causing secondary explosions. President Joe Biden's recent approval of the use of these medium-range missiles is seen as a move that could draw Washington further into the conflict, complicating international relations.

As the war continues, with both sides showing no sign of retreat, future diplomatic efforts remain crucial. European nations are preparing for increased responsibilities in defense as the geopolitical landscape shifts, raising questions about future Western unity in supporting Ukraine against Russian advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)