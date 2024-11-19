Amit Shah Addresses 50th All India Police Science Conference, Calls for Modernization in Policing and Criminal Justice

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah inaugurated the 50th All India Police Science Conference (AIPSC) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, emphasizing the urgent need for modernization in policing, criminal justice, and internal security mechanisms. The event was attended by prominent leaders, including Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Union Home Secretary Shri Govind Mohan, and Director General of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) Shri Rajiv Kumar Sharma, alongside other dignitaries.

In his keynote address, Shri Amit Shah stressed the importance of evolving the Police Science Conference to meet contemporary challenges. He noted that policing systems risk obsolescence if not regularly updated and called for a comprehensive re-evaluation of structures, participation, and research dissemination.

Highlighting India's transformative journey under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, he stated that India's rise as the world’s fifth-largest economy brings complex security and policing challenges. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to making India’s criminal justice system the most modern, scientific, and efficient in the world within the next decade.

Shri Shah emphasized the introduction of three new criminal laws aimed at ensuring citizen-centric justice, faster trials, and enhanced police accountability. He mentioned that these laws are designed to incorporate technological advancements, making them future-proof.

Key Conference Highlights

During the two-day conference, eight thematic sessions focused on contemporary challenges and opportunities in policing, including:

New Criminal Laws and their implementation.Use of forensic science for evidence-based policing.

Leveraging blockchain technology and tackling cyber fraud.

Policing in smart cities and disaster management.Community engagement in tribal areas.Measures to address radicalization in prisons.

Shri Shah called for greater adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data integration to enhance analysis and decision-making in crime prevention and investigation. He urged the Police Science Conference to organize hackathons and collaborate with AI experts to derive actionable insights from vast data pools like CCTNS, e-courts, and e-forensics.

India's Achievements in Internal Security

Shri Shah highlighted the government's success in reducing violence in Kashmir, Northeast, and Naxal-affected areas by nearly 70% in the past decade. He credited these advancements to strengthened security measures and improved governance under PM Modi's leadership.

Further, he shared notable achievements in narcotics control, reporting the seizure of 5.45 lakh kilograms of drugs worth ₹35,000 crores over the past 10 years—a sixfold increase compared to the previous decade.

Leveraging Technology for Speedy Justice

The Home Minister detailed how digitization has modernized India's criminal justice system:

All 17,000 police stations have been computerized and linked through the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS).

Over 22,000 courts have been integrated into the e-courts platform.

The e-prison system tracks over 2 crore prisoners.

Databases like NAFIS (fingerprints), NIDAAN (narco offenders), and NDHTO (human trafficking offenders) have streamlined investigation and prosecution.

These advancements, coupled with IMOT (terrorism monitoring) and Cri-MAC (crime alerts), showcase India's capability to leverage technology for efficient crime tracking and prevention.

Addressing Emerging Challenges

Shri Shah outlined five critical areas for law enforcement focus:

Tackling cybercrime and securing digital infrastructure.

Preventing infiltration and strengthening border security through technology.

Addressing the misuse of drones.

Enhancing narcotics investigation using modern tools.

Combating the dark web and associated threats.

He urged the BPR&D and the Police Science Conference to work closely with experts in research and development, enabling India to stay ahead of evolving criminal tactics.

A Vision for the Next Decade

Shri Shah called for a 10-year strategic roadmap for the Police Science Conference, including annual reviews, a mid-term reassessment, and a comprehensive evaluation after five years. He emphasized that only with a clear roadmap can the conference fulfil its potential to revolutionize India's policing and judicial systems.

Concluding his address, Shri Shah stated:

“India’s police, judiciary, and enforcement agencies form a 10-crore-strong family. Together, through innovation, data-driven solutions, and collaborative efforts, we can build a secure and just nation for every citizen.”The conference stands as a testament to India’s commitment to modernize its criminal justice system, foster global leadership in internal security, and pave the way for a future defined by safety, justice, and technological excellence.