US Reaffirms Defense Pact with Philippines Amid South China Sea Tensions

Amid escalating tensions in the South China Sea, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin pledged unwavering support for the Philippines and condemned China's actions against the nation. The U.S. has committed $500 million in military funding to the Philippines, emphasizing a strong alliance that aims to counter China's territorial claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:13 IST
In a bold reaffirmation of support, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin condemned China's aggressive actions against the Philippines during a visit to Palawan, near the contentious South China Sea. Austin emphasized that the United States would stand with its treaty ally, underscoring the strong military ties between the two nations.

Even as geopolitical tensions rise, Austin expressed confidence that the bilateral relations would remain robust under incoming President Donald Trump, noting the United States' commitment to providing $500 million in new military funding to Manila. He stated, "We stand with the Philippines and we condemn dangerous actions by the PRC against lawful Philippine operations in the South China Sea."

Amidst speculation about future U.S. military engagements in Asia, both countries are strengthening their alliance. Austin and Philippine counterpart Gilberto Teodoro signed a crucial agreement to secure military intelligence exchanges, paving the way for more advanced US-supplied weaponry and intelligence capabilities for the Philippines.

