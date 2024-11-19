Left Menu

Transparency Concerns in Medical Recruitment: MP Tagore Seeks Intervention

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has raised concerns about inconsistencies in the Combined Medical Services Examination results, citing a lack of transparency and alleged reservation violations. He has asked Prime Minister Modi to investigate the omission and adjustment of OBC vacancies, emphasizing the importance of fairness and accountability in recruitment processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:26 IST
Transparency Concerns in Medical Recruitment: MP Tagore Seeks Intervention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has expressed serious concerns to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the Combined Medical Services Examination results, specifically pointing out irregularities in the vacancy announcements and a lack of transparency in appointments.

Tagore has highlighted discrepancies, notably the omission of OBC vacancies in official advertisements, urging the government to establish an investigation committee to scrutinize these recruitment processes. He stressed the need for procedural fairness and adherence to constitutional provisions on reservations.

In a letter written on November 18, Tagore called for swift governmental action to ensure fairness, transparency, and adherence to reservation principles, emphasizing that the protection of constitutional rights is crucial for maintaining democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024