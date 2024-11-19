Transparency Concerns in Medical Recruitment: MP Tagore Seeks Intervention

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has expressed serious concerns to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the Combined Medical Services Examination results, specifically pointing out irregularities in the vacancy announcements and a lack of transparency in appointments.

Tagore has highlighted discrepancies, notably the omission of OBC vacancies in official advertisements, urging the government to establish an investigation committee to scrutinize these recruitment processes. He stressed the need for procedural fairness and adherence to constitutional provisions on reservations.

In a letter written on November 18, Tagore called for swift governmental action to ensure fairness, transparency, and adherence to reservation principles, emphasizing that the protection of constitutional rights is crucial for maintaining democracy.

