US Diplomat Gentry Smith Tackles Security Concerns Amidst Rising Attacks

Senior American diplomat Gentry Smith has expressed grave concern over the recent surge of attacks on Indian consulates in the United States. During a recent address, Smith revealed his intention to engage in discussions on security-related issues with his Indian counterparts during an upcoming visit to New Delhi.

Smith holds the role of Assistant Secretary of State for Diplomatic Security and emphasized his commitment to ensuring the safety of all US diplomats. "I think a lot of those security-related conversations will take place when I am in Delhi," he stated, highlighting his duty to provide serious attention to American personnel overseas.

Notably, Smith also participated in a memorial ceremony at the American Center in Kolkata, honoring security personnel who lost their lives in a 2002 terror attack. The gathering underscored the collaboration between US diplomats and local security forces in safeguarding diplomatic missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)