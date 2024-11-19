Left Menu

US Diplomat Gentry Smith Tackles Security Concerns Amidst Rising Attacks

Senior US diplomat Gentry Smith plans to discuss security issues with Indian counterparts amidst recent attacks on Indian consulates in the US. Smith emphasizes the importance of diplomat safety and urges collaboration with host countries. He participated in a memorial for security personnel killed in a past Kolkata attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:32 IST
US Diplomat Gentry Smith Tackles Security Concerns Amidst Rising Attacks
diplomat
  • Country:
  • India

Senior American diplomat Gentry Smith has expressed grave concern over the recent surge of attacks on Indian consulates in the United States. During a recent address, Smith revealed his intention to engage in discussions on security-related issues with his Indian counterparts during an upcoming visit to New Delhi.

Smith holds the role of Assistant Secretary of State for Diplomatic Security and emphasized his commitment to ensuring the safety of all US diplomats. "I think a lot of those security-related conversations will take place when I am in Delhi," he stated, highlighting his duty to provide serious attention to American personnel overseas.

Notably, Smith also participated in a memorial ceremony at the American Center in Kolkata, honoring security personnel who lost their lives in a 2002 terror attack. The gathering underscored the collaboration between US diplomats and local security forces in safeguarding diplomatic missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024