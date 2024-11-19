Scrutiny Intensifies: Bhubaneswar In-Custody Torture and Assault Allegations
Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash, leading an inquiry into alleged torture and sexual assault by police, visited Bharatpur police station for investigation. Despite limited evidence, insights were gathered. Suspended police officers shared their perspectives. Over 500 affidavits have been filed. The commission's term extends to January 31, 2025, for further examination.
In a significant development, Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash conducted an on-site visit to Bharatpur police station on Tuesday, as he leads an inquiry into the alleged torture of an army officer and sexual assault of his fiancee. The visit aimed to assess the incident despite scarce material evidence.
During this visit, Justice Dash heard testimonies from both the victims and the five accused police officials, who are under suspension amidst serious accusations. These sessions provided crucial insights into the matter, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding the horrific claims of abuse.
In response to public outcry, five police personnel were suspended, and the state government extended the commission's tenure. The investigation continues under the Crime Branch, aiming for justice and accountability in this egregious incident.
