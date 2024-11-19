Left Menu

China and Germany Forge Paths Amid Trade Tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed resolving EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro. They aim to enhance the strategic partnership and prevent a trade war. Xi will continue his South America tour in Brazil.

Xi Jinping

Amid growing trade tensions, Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged Germany to facilitate talks aimed at removing European Union tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. This was conveyed during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the recent G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.

The discussions touched on strengthening the strategic partnership between China and Germany, with an emphasis on resolving tariff issues diplomatically to avert a potential trade conflict. The EU tariffs on Chinese EVs pose a significant hurdle in EU-China relations, and both leaders are keen on negotiating a solution.

Following the summit, Xi will continue his diplomatic efforts with a visit to Brazil, furthering China's economic engagement in South America. His itinerary includes a state visit to Brasilia and meetings with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to sign cooperation agreements.

