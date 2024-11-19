Market Jitters as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Rise
Wall Street's major indexes fell at Tuesday's open due to growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Investors are increasingly seeking out safe-haven assets. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all reported declines at the start of trading.
Wall Street faced a tumultuous start on Tuesday, with major indexes slipping as tensions between Russia and Ukraine heightened.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average took a hit, dropping 146.3 points, or 0.34%, to 43,243.27. Following suit was the S&P 500, which decreased by 23.6 points, equating to a 0.40% drop, reaching 5,870.05.
The Nasdaq Composite was not spared, falling by 92.1 points, or 0.49%, dipping to 18,699.705 as the market opened.
