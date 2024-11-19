Left Menu

Bribery Scandal Unfolds: Former CGPSC Chairman and Businessman in Custody

A special court in Raipur has remanded former CGPSC chairman Taman Singh Sonwani and businessman Shravan Kumar Goyal to CBI custody for seven days in a bribery case. Sonwani allegedly accepted a Rs 45 lakh bribe for recruitment favors during his tenure from 2018-2023, prompting ongoing investigations.

A special court in Raipur has placed Taman Singh Sonwani, the former chairman of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), and businessman Shravan Kumar Goyal in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody for seven days. This decision, linked to a bribery case concerning recruitments, highlights ongoing probes into public service malpractice.

The arrests, made on Monday, involved Goyal, the director of Bajrang Power and Ispat Ltd. They appeared before special judge Leeladharsai Yadaw, handling CBI cases, with Sonwani's legal representative, Ganesh Giri Goswami, confirming the remand details.

Sonwani allegedly took a bribe of Rs 45 lakh from Goyal, aiming to secure the selection of Goyal's son and daughter-in-law as deputy collectors through the CGPSC. This development came after the CBI took charge in April, unraveling favoritism allegations in state government recruitment during Sonwani's tenure.

