End of an Era: Dreaded Naxal Leader Vikram Gowda Killed in Encounter

A 46-year-old naxal leader, Vikram Gowda, was shot dead by the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) in an encounter near Eedu village, Karkala. This marks a pivotal moment in the fight against naxalism in southern India.

Gowda, known for leading the 'Kabini 2' group, had been evading law enforcement for over 20 years, with charges including murder and extortion distributed over 80 cases in Karnataka and Kerala.

The ANF, supported by the Karnataka State Internal Security Division, engaged in a 10-day operation, culminating in Gowda's demise. His death is expected to weaken the naxalite presence, although authorities remain vigilant, with efforts underway to bring other members to justice or persuade them to surrender.

(With inputs from agencies.)