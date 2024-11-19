Left Menu

Justice for RG Kar Medic: A Nation Awaits Verdict

The trial concerning the rape and murder of a medic at RG Kar Hospital advances as more witnesses are examined. Accused Sanjay Roy appears for trial, sparking nationwide outrage and protests demanding justice. The case, investigated by the CBI, has heightened public attention and judicial scrutiny.

Justice for RG Kar Medic: A Nation Awaits Verdict
The trial regarding the heinous rape and murder of a medic at RG Kar Hospital continued on Tuesday with the examination of two more witnesses. Thus far, 14 witnesses have been heard in the in-camera proceedings, according to sources.

Accused Sanjay Roy made his sixth court appearance before Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das in Sealdah, where the trial commenced on November 12.

The discovery of the victim's body on August 9 in the seminar room of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has sparked nationwide outrage, with junior doctors staging prolonged protests for justice. The incident prompted the Calcutta High Court to assign the investigation to the CBI, underscoring the case's significance and intensity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

