Ukraine Strikes Deep into Russian Territory with U.S. Missiles

On Tuesday, Ukraine marked a significant escalation in its conflict with Russia by utilizing U.S. ATACMS missiles to attack a military facility in Russia's Bryansk region. This development comes after President Joe Biden's administration granted permission for the use of such long-range missiles.

Russia reported intercepting most of the missiles, with debris from one causing a fire at the site. The Ukrainian military confirmed the strike on a Russian arms depot without detailing the weapons used. The attack underscores the intricate dynamics of Western military aid and the potential geopolitical ramifications.

Economically, the assault jittered markets, affecting European share indexes and boosting safe-haven assets. Politically, the move coincides with Ukraine's effort to strengthen its negotiation position amid ongoing tensions and the anticipation of a potential shift in U.S. policy under an incoming administration.

