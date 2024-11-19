Ukraine Strikes Deep into Russian Territory with U.S. Missiles
On the 1,000th day of war, Ukraine used U.S. ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory in Bryansk, sparking political and economic tensions. This move showcases the complexities of international military support and the ongoing geopolitical stakes involving the U.S. and Russia.
On Tuesday, Ukraine marked a significant escalation in its conflict with Russia by utilizing U.S. ATACMS missiles to attack a military facility in Russia's Bryansk region. This development comes after President Joe Biden's administration granted permission for the use of such long-range missiles.
Russia reported intercepting most of the missiles, with debris from one causing a fire at the site. The Ukrainian military confirmed the strike on a Russian arms depot without detailing the weapons used. The attack underscores the intricate dynamics of Western military aid and the potential geopolitical ramifications.
Economically, the assault jittered markets, affecting European share indexes and boosting safe-haven assets. Politically, the move coincides with Ukraine's effort to strengthen its negotiation position amid ongoing tensions and the anticipation of a potential shift in U.S. policy under an incoming administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
