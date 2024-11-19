Tensions Surge as European Nations Probe Baltic Cable Sabotage

European governments have voiced concerns over potential hybrid attacks from Russia, following the severing of two key fiber-optic cables in the Baltic Sea. While Russia has not been directly accused, the likelihood of sabotage remains high, according to officials from Germany, Poland, and others.

These attacks are part of broader hybrid threats reportedly posed by Moscow, heightening security risks across NATO and EU member states. The cables, linking nations such as Finland and Germany, and Sweden and Lithuania, were completely severed earlier this week, prompting heightened surveillance and investigations.

Countries involved are conducting thorough probes, with Sweden's Prosecution Authority launching a criminal investigation into the incident. Despite differing opinions on attribution, the situation has raised alarms about regional security and has added a layer of complexity to Europe-Russia relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)