Hong Kong's Democracy Under Siege: Activists Sentenced Amid Global Criticism

In a critical crackdown on dissent, Hong Kong's High Court sentenced 45 pro-democracy activists to terms up to 10 years, drawing sharp criticism from Western nations, notably the U.S., who termed the trial as politically charged. Benny Tai, labeled the mastermind, received the harshest penalty of 10 years in prison.

This judgment stems from the prosecution of 47 activists under Hong Kong's national security law, accused of orchestrating an unofficial primary election to challenge government dominance. The Chinese and Hong Kong governments insist such measures restore order, citing 2019's mass protests as justification.

As international denunciations mount, local sentiment remains divided amid a city striving to uphold its status as a financial hub. The U.S. has urged Hong Kong to cease 'politically motivated prosecutions' while Taiwan reaffirms support for universal democratic values, standing with Hong Kong's pro-democracy camp.

(With inputs from agencies.)