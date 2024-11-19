Xi Jinping Urges Germany to Mediate on EU-China EV Tariff Dispute

During the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, highlighting the urgency of resolving the EU's tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles. Xi called for Germany's support in facilitating a resolution through dialogue and negotiation, aiming to avert a potential trade war.

Xi also underlined the significance of strengthening the strategic partnership between China and Germany. Amidst their discussion, Scholz raised concerns over geopolitical tensions, specifically referencing the war in Ukraine and addressing the contentious involvement of North Korean troops in the conflict on behalf of Russia.

Xi's diplomatic tour in South America continues as he heads to Brasilia to meet Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The scheduled meetings aim to foster bilateral cooperation and include the signing of various agreements, following Xi's activation of a Chinese-funded Pacific port in Lima.

