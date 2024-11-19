Xi Jinping Urges Germany to Mediate on EU-China EV Tariff Dispute
Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the G20 summit, signaling hopes for EU-China resolution. Xi emphasized strategic partnership with Germany while addressing geopolitical issues, and planned further diplomatic engagements in South America.
During the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, highlighting the urgency of resolving the EU's tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles. Xi called for Germany's support in facilitating a resolution through dialogue and negotiation, aiming to avert a potential trade war.
Xi also underlined the significance of strengthening the strategic partnership between China and Germany. Amidst their discussion, Scholz raised concerns over geopolitical tensions, specifically referencing the war in Ukraine and addressing the contentious involvement of North Korean troops in the conflict on behalf of Russia.
Xi's diplomatic tour in South America continues as he heads to Brasilia to meet Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The scheduled meetings aim to foster bilateral cooperation and include the signing of various agreements, following Xi's activation of a Chinese-funded Pacific port in Lima.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump 2.0: Global Leaders Face Policy Shifts at APEC and G20 Summits
At G20 Summit, PM Modi will put forward India's position on issues of global importance, build on outcomes of New Delhi declaration: MEA.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to travel to Brazil from Nov 18-19 to attend G20 Summit: Ministry of External Affairs.
G20 Summit in Brazil: Aiming for Unity Amid Global Conflicts
G20 Summit: A Crucial Moment for Global Climate Finance