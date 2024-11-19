Left Menu

Revamping the Skies: Rajnath Singh Pushes for Enhanced Air Force Capabilities

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised the need for the Indian Air Force (IAF) to enhance its capacity development while addressing top commanders. The conference covered national security, particularly the Line of Actual Control with China, and addressed delays in Tejas jet supplies by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 22:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday urged for improved efficiency in the capability development processes of the Indian Air Force (IAF). Addressing the IAF's top commanders, Singh praised the force's professionalism and underscored the importance of aligning with India's national aims.

During the conference, the IAF's operational capabilities were reviewed, with discussions centered on security challenges along the Line of Actual Control with China. The conclave saw participation from Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, and the army and navy chiefs, fostering a strategic dialogue on operational and administrative issues.

The event also highlighted delays in the supply of Tejas jets from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. The IAF is in the process of indigenising its inventory by 2047, aiming to boost combat capabilities while managing setbacks in jet deliveries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

