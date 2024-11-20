Legal Turmoil: Diddy Combs' Handwritten Notes at Center of Sex Trafficking Trial
A U.S. judge has ordered prosecutors to destroy their copies of handwritten notes by Sean "Diddy" Combs, pending a decision on their use in his sex trafficking trial. The notes, alleged to contain sensitive information about witness tampering, are claimed to be protected under attorney-client privilege.
In a significant legal development, a U.S. judge has instructed prosecutors to destroy copies of handwritten notes taken by Sean "Diddy" Combs while he was in jail. This comes ahead of a crucial decision on their admissibility in his upcoming sex trafficking trial.
Presiding over the Manhattan federal court, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian emphasized that the notes should not be consulted by prosecutors as they could potentially breach attorney-client privilege. Combs, facing charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and more, asserts the activities were consensual.
Prosecutors claim the notes detail efforts to influence witness testimony. However, the defense argues that seizing these notes violates Combs' constitutional rights. As Combs seeks a hefty bail amount, the controversy over these notes adds another layer to his complex legal battle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
