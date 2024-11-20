Diplomatic Triumph: Mary Jane Veloso Returns Home

Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipina domestic helper detained in Indonesia on drug trafficking charges, is finally returning to her homeland after over a decade of diplomatic efforts. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced her impending transfer back to the Philippines, highlighting the countries' strong bilateral ties.

Veloso was initially spared from execution in 2015 after Philippine officials convinced then-President Joko Widodo to allow her to provide testimony against a trafficking syndicate. Her case had become a focal point of Philippine-Indonesian diplomacy, culminating in her impending return.

Indonesia's strict anti-drug laws have seen many foreign nationals executed over the years. Veloso's return, arranged through the cooperation of current Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, emphasizes a mutual commitment to justice and diplomacy between the two nations.

