Legal Showdown: ANI vs. OpenAI in India

Indian news agency ANI has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, accusing the company of using its content without permission for training the ChatGPT AI model. ANI claims that its content remains stored in ChatGPT's memory, despite being blocked. OpenAI contends it adheres to fair use principles in its data practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 11:17 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 10:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@OpenAI)

Indian news agency ANI has initiated a legal battle against OpenAI in a New Delhi court, accusing the AI firm of unauthorized use of its content in training ChatGPT. OpenAI, however, claims it no longer employs ANI's content.

At the first hearing, New Delhi High Court issued a notice to OpenAI, requiring a detailed response to ANI's allegations. ANI claims fabricated news stories were attributed to them by ChatGPT and argues the news agency's contents remain stored in ChatGPT without deletion.

ANIs lawsuit adds to an international wave of litigation faced by OpenAI over alleged copyright violations. OpenAI maintains it uses public data under fair use, while ANI argues unfair competition due to OpenAI's existing partnerships with other news outlets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

