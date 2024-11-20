Legal Showdown: ANI vs. OpenAI in India

Indian news agency ANI has initiated a legal battle against OpenAI in a New Delhi court, accusing the AI firm of unauthorized use of its content in training ChatGPT. OpenAI, however, claims it no longer employs ANI's content.

At the first hearing, New Delhi High Court issued a notice to OpenAI, requiring a detailed response to ANI's allegations. ANI claims fabricated news stories were attributed to them by ChatGPT and argues the news agency's contents remain stored in ChatGPT without deletion.

ANIs lawsuit adds to an international wave of litigation faced by OpenAI over alleged copyright violations. OpenAI maintains it uses public data under fair use, while ANI argues unfair competition due to OpenAI's existing partnerships with other news outlets.

