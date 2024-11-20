Left Menu

North Korea's Secret Role in the Ukraine Conflict

Around 10,900 North Korean troops are involved in the Ukraine war as part of Russia's units, according to South Korean intelligence. North Korea has also provided additional arms. A recent unusual meeting between North Korea's foreign minister and Putin raises speculation about deeper diplomatic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 12:41 IST
North Korea's Secret Role in the Ukraine Conflict
paramilitary forces Image Credit:

Approximately 10,900 North Korean troops have been deployed to assist Russia's airborne units in the Ukraine war, revealed a South Korean lawmaker. Some troops are reportedly already engaged in combat, according to the country's spy agency.

In addition to manpower, North Korea has supplied more weaponry to the conflict, including self-propelled howitzers and multiple rocket launchers, reported Lee Seong-kweun, a member of the parliament's intelligence committee, based on information from the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

A meeting between North Korea's foreign minister Choe Son Hui and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow this month was deemed highly unusual by another committee member, Park Sun-won. The discussion likely went beyond mere greetings, potentially exploring a visit to Russia by Kim Jong Un.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024