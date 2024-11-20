North Korea's Secret Role in the Ukraine Conflict
Around 10,900 North Korean troops are involved in the Ukraine war as part of Russia's units, according to South Korean intelligence. North Korea has also provided additional arms. A recent unusual meeting between North Korea's foreign minister and Putin raises speculation about deeper diplomatic ties.
Approximately 10,900 North Korean troops have been deployed to assist Russia's airborne units in the Ukraine war, revealed a South Korean lawmaker. Some troops are reportedly already engaged in combat, according to the country's spy agency.
In addition to manpower, North Korea has supplied more weaponry to the conflict, including self-propelled howitzers and multiple rocket launchers, reported Lee Seong-kweun, a member of the parliament's intelligence committee, based on information from the National Intelligence Service (NIS).
A meeting between North Korea's foreign minister Choe Son Hui and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow this month was deemed highly unusual by another committee member, Park Sun-won. The discussion likely went beyond mere greetings, potentially exploring a visit to Russia by Kim Jong Un.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Putin Calls for Fair World Order Amid Sanctions Dispute
India Strengthens Diplomatic Ties with Russia: New Ambassador Presents Credentials to Putin
Kremlin Stance on Putin's Possible Trump Congratulatory Message Unclear
Putin Open to Dialogue as Trump Secures Second Term
Putin's Praise: Trump Returns to the White House