North Korea's Secret Role in the Ukraine Conflict

Approximately 10,900 North Korean troops have been deployed to assist Russia's airborne units in the Ukraine war, revealed a South Korean lawmaker. Some troops are reportedly already engaged in combat, according to the country's spy agency.

In addition to manpower, North Korea has supplied more weaponry to the conflict, including self-propelled howitzers and multiple rocket launchers, reported Lee Seong-kweun, a member of the parliament's intelligence committee, based on information from the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

A meeting between North Korea's foreign minister Choe Son Hui and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow this month was deemed highly unusual by another committee member, Park Sun-won. The discussion likely went beyond mere greetings, potentially exploring a visit to Russia by Kim Jong Un.

(With inputs from agencies.)