Pakistan's New Offensive: Securing Balochistan's Belt and Road

Pakistan is preparing a military offensive against separatist insurgents in Balochistan, a region central to Chinese Belt and Road projects. The strategy emerges after numerous attacks have strained relations, with China proposing joint counter-terrorism exercises.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened civil and military leaders to greenlight a comprehensive operation. Nevertheless, it remains unclear whether this effort will involve only ground forces or expand to include air support. The possibility that the move is a response to China's concerns adds another layer to the proceedings.

While the specifics of the operation remain vague, Pakistan's military presence is well-established in this region, plagued by aspirations for independence. Historically, the military has conducted intelligence operations, notably against the Baloch Liberation Army, which has escalated attacks against both local and Chinese targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)