Pakistan's New Offensive: Securing Balochistan's Belt and Road
Pakistan is planning a new military offensive against separatist insurgents in Balochistan, key to Chinese Belt and Road projects. Amidst repeated attacks, China proposes joint counter-terrorism exercises. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's meeting authorized a 'comprehensive operation.' Details on the nature of the operation remain undisclosed.
Pakistan is preparing a military offensive against separatist insurgents in Balochistan, a region central to Chinese Belt and Road projects. The strategy emerges after numerous attacks have strained relations, with China proposing joint counter-terrorism exercises.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened civil and military leaders to greenlight a comprehensive operation. Nevertheless, it remains unclear whether this effort will involve only ground forces or expand to include air support. The possibility that the move is a response to China's concerns adds another layer to the proceedings.
While the specifics of the operation remain vague, Pakistan's military presence is well-established in this region, plagued by aspirations for independence. Historically, the military has conducted intelligence operations, notably against the Baloch Liberation Army, which has escalated attacks against both local and Chinese targets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shehbaz Sharif Boosts Gilgit-Baltistan's Development with New Initiatives
Shehbaz Sharif's Diplomatic Double: Key Summits on Conflict and Climate
Imminent Famine Threat in Northern Gaza Amid Military Offensive
Shehbaz Sharif Urges $6.8 Trillion Climate Financing for Developing Nations
Pakistan's Bold Move: Military Offensive in Balochistan Amid Chinese Concerns