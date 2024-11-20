Hezbollah's Stance on Ceasefire: Sovereignty Over Truce
A Hezbollah official emphasized that any U.S.-brokered ceasefire with Israel should swiftly end the conflict while preserving Lebanon's sovereignty. Israel's continued attacks despite a truce are a concern. Mahmoud Qmati expressed cautious expectations regarding the potential deal, speaking on Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV.
A Hezbollah official underscored on Wednesday the necessity for any U.S.-brokered ceasefire with Israel to swiftly conclude hostilities while maintaining Lebanon's sovereignty. This statement highlights concerns about Israel's intent to continue strikes even under a truce.
Mahmoud Qmati, speaking to Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV, conveyed a balanced outlook on a possible ceasefire deal, neither expressing excessive optimism nor pessimism.
The remarks underscore ongoing tensions as both parties navigate a complex geopolitical landscape.
