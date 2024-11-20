Unveiling Athens' Urban Guerrilla Hideout: A Renewed Threat?

Greek anti-terrorism police have made a startling discovery in central Athens, uncovering an arms cache in a flat believed to be associated with urban guerrilla activities. The revelation comes just weeks after a fatal explosion occurred in the capital, raising concerns about a resurgence of anti-establishment violence.

The flat's owner alerted authorities to the presence of weapons and explosives, which have since been sent for detailed analysis at a crime laboratory. Investigations are underway to determine if there is a direct connection between this find and the bomb explosion on October 31st, linked to dormant guerrilla factions.

Authorities have already charged four individuals with terrorism-related offenses, although the suspects deny any wrongdoing. In a broader context, Greece has a history of political violence, particularly following a police shooting in 2008. Recent arrests include a self-proclaimed anarchist and others believed to be tied to the foiled plot, whose precise target remains uncertain.

