Erdogan's Bold Stance: Turkey's Preparedness Amid Potential U.S. Withdrawal
President Erdogan emphasizes Turkey's readiness if the U.S. withdraws troops from northern Syria. He highlights Turkey's security and ongoing discussions with Russia regarding Syria's future. This came after his return from the G20 summit in Brazil.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 15:46 IST
- Turkey
President Tayyip Erdogan has announced Turkey's readiness to respond if the United States withdraws its troops from northern Syria, according to reports by CNN Turk and other media outlets on Wednesday.
During an interview with reporters following his return from the G20 summit in Brazil, Erdogan underscored Turkey's security priorities. He stated that Turkey is actively engaged in talks with Russia concerning the Syrian situation.
Erdogan's remarks signal Turkey's strategic positioning amid potential shifts in U.S. military presence in the region, highlighting its diplomatic engagements with Russia.
