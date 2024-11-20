Left Menu

Erdogan's Bold Stance: Turkey's Preparedness Amid Potential U.S. Withdrawal

President Erdogan emphasizes Turkey's readiness if the U.S. withdraws troops from northern Syria. He highlights Turkey's security and ongoing discussions with Russia regarding Syria's future. This came after his return from the G20 summit in Brazil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 15:46 IST
Erdogan's Bold Stance: Turkey's Preparedness Amid Potential U.S. Withdrawal
Erdogan
  • Country:
  • Turkey

President Tayyip Erdogan has announced Turkey's readiness to respond if the United States withdraws its troops from northern Syria, according to reports by CNN Turk and other media outlets on Wednesday.

During an interview with reporters following his return from the G20 summit in Brazil, Erdogan underscored Turkey's security priorities. He stated that Turkey is actively engaged in talks with Russia concerning the Syrian situation.

Erdogan's remarks signal Turkey's strategic positioning amid potential shifts in U.S. military presence in the region, highlighting its diplomatic engagements with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024