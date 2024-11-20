Erdogan's Bold Stance: Turkey's Preparedness Amid Potential U.S. Withdrawal

President Tayyip Erdogan has announced Turkey's readiness to respond if the United States withdraws its troops from northern Syria, according to reports by CNN Turk and other media outlets on Wednesday.

During an interview with reporters following his return from the G20 summit in Brazil, Erdogan underscored Turkey's security priorities. He stated that Turkey is actively engaged in talks with Russia concerning the Syrian situation.

Erdogan's remarks signal Turkey's strategic positioning amid potential shifts in U.S. military presence in the region, highlighting its diplomatic engagements with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)