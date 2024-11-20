Delhi High Court Rejects Plea Linking Insurance Claims to a Potential Scam
The Delhi High Court dismissed a plea requesting the Union Home Ministry to provide details of deceased policyholders under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana to the Life Insurance Corporation. The court argued this could lead to potential scams by unjustly benefiting those who haven't applied for the policy.
The Delhi High Court has rejected a petition that sought to compel the Union Home Ministry to disclose information about deceased policyholders of the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) to the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). The court expressed concerns that this could facilitate scams by allowing benefits to be claimed by individuals who did not apply for the insurance.
The petition was predicated on the assumption that family members of the deceased might be unaware of the insurance policy under PMJJBY, and thus unable to access the benefits. The court noted there was no evidence provided to support the claim that policyholders had not received their documents or were unaware of their policies.
In its ruling, the court highlighted that insurance contracts are private agreements and typically fall outside the realm of public interest litigations. Additionally, it emphasized that policyholders can approach the courts to address grievances, negating the need for such a petition.
