In a deadly exchange on Tuesday, Boko Haram insurgents ambushed a Nigerian security convoy tasked with monitoring crucial power grid installations. The encounter resulted in the deaths of at least 50 insurgents, according to Babawale Afolabi, spokesperson for the Nigerian Civil Defence Corp.

The attack saw approximately 200 Boko Haram fighters lay siege to the convoy, leading to the disappearance of seven members of the infrastructure security force. Despite being significantly weakened by military efforts and internal discord, Boko Haram continues to pose a serious threat with its terrifying attacks.

Nigerian authorities are on high alert, as the group has extended its reach beyond its northeastern stronghold. Additional attacks have been reported, including one in Borno state where five soldiers lost their lives to suspected insurgents over the weekend.

