Boko Haram Insurgents Clash with Nigerian Security Convoy

Fifty Boko Haram fighters died during an attack on a Nigerian security convoy protecting power grid installations. Seven security members are missing after the ambush. The insurgent group, while weakened, still threatens with attacks on civilians and government infrastructure, causing concern among authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:19 IST
In a deadly exchange on Tuesday, Boko Haram insurgents ambushed a Nigerian security convoy tasked with monitoring crucial power grid installations. The encounter resulted in the deaths of at least 50 insurgents, according to Babawale Afolabi, spokesperson for the Nigerian Civil Defence Corp.

The attack saw approximately 200 Boko Haram fighters lay siege to the convoy, leading to the disappearance of seven members of the infrastructure security force. Despite being significantly weakened by military efforts and internal discord, Boko Haram continues to pose a serious threat with its terrifying attacks.

Nigerian authorities are on high alert, as the group has extended its reach beyond its northeastern stronghold. Additional attacks have been reported, including one in Borno state where five soldiers lost their lives to suspected insurgents over the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

