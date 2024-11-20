COCOMI Suspends Agitation Amidst NDA Resolution on Manipur Violence

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) temporarily halted its protests for one week after NDA legislators in Manipur called for 'mass operations' against suspected Kuki militants implicated in recent civilian fatalities.

COCOMI coordinator Somorendro Thokchom announced the suspension, advocating for the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in re-imposed zones. The group intends to monitor how the resolution from Manipur's legislators is executed before deciding future actions.

Despite the suspension, various women's organizations expressed dissatisfaction and vowed to maintain protests. Demonstrations, defying curfew, continued in Imphal East and West, pushing for immediate action regarding the murders attributed to suspected Kuki militants.

(With inputs from agencies.)