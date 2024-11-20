Cross-Border Smuggling Tragedy: The Chilling Testimony of Rajinder Singh

Rajinder Singh, a convicted human smuggler, has testified that he was part of an extensive international smuggling operation that ferried more than 500 Indian migrants across the US-Canada border over four years. This illegal operation tragically resulted in the deaths of a family of four, according to prosecutors.

Singh, who has earned over $400,000 from the scheme, exposed the ruthless exploitation of Indian nationals' aspirations for a better future in the United States. Charged in this large-scale operation are Harshkumar Ramanlal Patel, 29, and Steve Shand, 50, both of whom are accused of prioritizing financial gain over human life during their five-week attempt to smuggle migrants into Minnesota.

Prosecutors revealed that Singh, a repeat illegal entrant to the US, is cooperating by testifying in exchange for deferring his deportation and securing a temporary work permit. The trial continues to uncover more about the smuggling ring's operations and the tragic incident that claimed multiple lives in January 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)