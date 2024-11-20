Left Menu

Decision on Transfer of Engineer Rashid's Terror Funding Case Looms

A Delhi court is set to decide if Engineer Rashid's alleged terror funding case will be transferred to a designated court for lawmakers. Rashid, a Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha member, has been in custody since 2019. The court will also consider his bail application amid jurisdictional deliberations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:31 IST
Decision on Transfer of Engineer Rashid's Terror Funding Case Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A crucial decision looms as a Delhi court prepares to rule on the potential transfer of Engineer Rashid's alleged terror funding case to a designated court for lawmakers. This comes after his election to the Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha, raising questions about jurisdiction over the matter.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh is set to deliver the order concerning Rashid's regular bail application, adding another layer of complexity to the legal proceedings. Previously, Rashid has been incarcerated in Tihar jail following his arrest under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by the NIA in 2019.

The court has been deliberating on whether the case should now be handled by a special court reserved for lawmakers. This decision could impact the legal proceedings in the politically sensitive case involving the newly elected MP from the Baramulla constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024