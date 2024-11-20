Decision on Transfer of Engineer Rashid's Terror Funding Case Looms

A crucial decision looms as a Delhi court prepares to rule on the potential transfer of Engineer Rashid's alleged terror funding case to a designated court for lawmakers. This comes after his election to the Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha, raising questions about jurisdiction over the matter.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh is set to deliver the order concerning Rashid's regular bail application, adding another layer of complexity to the legal proceedings. Previously, Rashid has been incarcerated in Tihar jail following his arrest under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by the NIA in 2019.

The court has been deliberating on whether the case should now be handled by a special court reserved for lawmakers. This decision could impact the legal proceedings in the politically sensitive case involving the newly elected MP from the Baramulla constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)