Spain's Game-Changing Migration Policy: A Pathway to Prosperity
Spain will legalize approximately 300,000 undocumented migrants annually starting in May 2027. This new policy aims to bolster Spain's workforce and economy. The government seeks to simplify visa procedures, enhance labor protections, and combat exploitation while revitalizing its population and supporting economic growth.
Spain plans to legalize roughly 300,000 undocumented migrants annually, starting in May and continuing through 2027, as announced by the nation's migration minister on Wednesday. This strategy aims to expand Spain's aging workforce by allowing foreigners currently without proper documentation to obtain work permits and residency.
Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez describes the government's migration policy as a solution to the country's low birthrate. This approach not only addresses Spain's demographic challenges but also seeks to manage irregular migration, particularly those traveling to the Canary Islands from West Africa in search of better opportunities.
Launched by Spain's leftist minority coalition government on Tuesday, the new policy simplifies administrative procedures for obtaining short and long-term visas, provides additional labor protections, and extends the job-seekers' visa from three months to one year. This move intends to safeguard migrants from exploitation and contribute to Spain's economic growth, already among the fastest in the EU this year.
