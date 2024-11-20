TMC Councillor's Son Arrested in Kolkata Car Incident

The son of a Trinamool Congress councillor was taken into custody on Wednesday following an alleged incident where he struck an elderly woman with his vehicle in Kolkata's Rabindra Sarobar area, according to local police reports.

The unfortunate event transpired around 6:45 AM, involving the younger son of Mitali Bandyopadhayay, a councillor from ward no 99 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, during a morning drive for tea.

Identified as Tara Saha, the 70-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital and later to SSKM Hospital, where her condition has stabilized. The accused was arrested under charges of rash driving but was subsequently released on bail the same evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)