TMC Councillor's Son Arrested in Kolkata Car Incident

A Trinamool Congress councillor's son was arrested in Kolkata for hitting an elderly woman with a car. The incident occurred in the Rabindra Sarobar area, injuring a 70-year-old pedestrian, Tara Saha. The son was released on bail after being charged with rash driving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:11 IST
The son of a Trinamool Congress councillor was taken into custody on Wednesday following an alleged incident where he struck an elderly woman with his vehicle in Kolkata's Rabindra Sarobar area, according to local police reports.

The unfortunate event transpired around 6:45 AM, involving the younger son of Mitali Bandyopadhayay, a councillor from ward no 99 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, during a morning drive for tea.

Identified as Tara Saha, the 70-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital and later to SSKM Hospital, where her condition has stabilized. The accused was arrested under charges of rash driving but was subsequently released on bail the same evening.

