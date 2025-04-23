Global Current Events: Tensions and Transitions

Ukraine's push for a ceasefire has met tentative progress as President Volodymyr Zelensky prepares for talks with Russia if hostilities cease. Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown willingness to halt the invasion at current lines. The development follows a stern warning from U.S. President Donald Trump, who indicated withdrawal from peace efforts if no breakthrough occurs.

In a conflict escalation, Israel unleashed significant airstrikes on Gaza, prompting the halt of polio vaccination campaigns due to supply blockades. The situation risks the resurgence of polio among Gaza's 600,000 children. This blockade has raised concerns about Gaza's collapsing health infrastructure given its reliance on external supplies.

Meanwhile, the Vatican confirmed Pope Francis' funeral on Saturday, following his death at 88. His tenure was marked by disputes with traditionalists and advocacy for the marginalised. The incident coincides with Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney campaigning in Quebec, where he emphasized his capability to safeguard against policies by U.S. President Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)