US Domestic News: Key Highlights and Developments

The summary covers major US news highlights, including Trump's softened stance on firing Fed Chair Powell and the FDA's planned phase-out of synthetic food dyes. It also touches on the Pentagon's leak probe, Florida Republicans facing backlash over Musk's policies, and diverse legal battles involving judges, the NY Times, and the White House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 05:20 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 05:20 IST
In a series of notable domestic developments, President Donald Trump has backed away from his earlier threats to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Trump stated he has 'no intention of firing' Powell but would like more proactive measures on interest rates.

Concurrently, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary are spearheading efforts to eliminate synthetic food dyes from the US market, citing possible health concerns such as ADHD and obesity.

The Pentagon's ongoing leak investigation may lead to prosecutions, with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth indicating potential legal action against former advisors. Meanwhile, Republican Representative Byron Donalds faced public dissatisfaction at a town hall over program cuts endorsed by Elon Musk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

