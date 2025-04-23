US Domestic News: Key Highlights and Developments

In a series of notable domestic developments, President Donald Trump has backed away from his earlier threats to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Trump stated he has 'no intention of firing' Powell but would like more proactive measures on interest rates.

Concurrently, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary are spearheading efforts to eliminate synthetic food dyes from the US market, citing possible health concerns such as ADHD and obesity.

The Pentagon's ongoing leak investigation may lead to prosecutions, with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth indicating potential legal action against former advisors. Meanwhile, Republican Representative Byron Donalds faced public dissatisfaction at a town hall over program cuts endorsed by Elon Musk.

(With inputs from agencies.)