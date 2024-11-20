Left Menu

Fugitive's 17-Year Run Ends: Pankaj Kumar Arrested

A 49-year-old fugitive, Pankaj Kumar, was captured after a 17-year evasion. Wanted for 16 criminal offenses, Kumar, a known member of an auto-lifter gang, was arrested near Dwarka Metro Station. Despite a prior court order declaring him a proclaimed offender, Kumar failed to appear after bail.

A 49-year-old fugitive was apprehended after evading authorities for 17 years, sources reported on Wednesday.

Pankaj Kumar, sought for involvement in 16 criminal cases, was arrested near Dwarka Metro Station on Tuesday, confirmed North Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Raja Banthia.

Banthia described Kumar as a habitual criminal, linked to a series of crimes including murder and robbery. Interrogations revealed his long-standing criminal ties, including membership in the Manoj Bakkarwala gang known for selling stolen vehicles. Despite a 2007 court declaration as a proclaimed offender, Kumar avoided justice until now.

