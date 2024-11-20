Gangster's Dramatic Court Surrender: Burqa, Lawyers, and Alleged Extortion

In a dramatic turn of events, Sohail Khan, a criminal from Uttar Pradesh wanted for a firing incident and extortion in Delhi, surrendered in court donning a burqa. Fearing a police encounter, Khan approached the Patiala House court, claiming his innocence in the case linked to the Bambiha-Kaushal Chaudhary gang.

The accused was immediately arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell post-surrender and has been remanded to seven days in police custody for further inquiries. Khan's surrender comes amid intense police efforts to apprehend him and others involved in the October incident in the Rani Bagh area.

Meanwhile, two other accused, Bilal Ansari and Shuheb, also from Bulandshahr, were caught on CCTV during the attack and were swiftly arrested. They will soon face questioning in connection to their encounter with Khan, as police continue their probe into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)