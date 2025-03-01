Dramatic Highway Shootout Leads to Arrest of Notorious Extortionist

A suspected gangster linked to a major extortion racket was apprehended after a dramatic shootout with police on the Zirakpur-Ambala highway in Mohali. The incident unfolded on Saturday, resulting in the arrest of Malkiat, also known as Maxi, who is connected to notorious gangsters Goldy Brar and Goldy Dhillon.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav announced the breakthrough on social media, highlighting the collaborative efforts of different police units. Maxi, injured in the skirmish, was immediately transported to Mohali's Civil Hospital for medical care. A firearm was retrieved from him at the scene.

Maxi, hailing from Rajasansi in Amritsar, faces numerous extortion charges, including a recent case involving a hefty demand from a Mohali-based property dealer. Meanwhile, Goldy Brar has been officially labeled a terrorist by Indian authorities.

