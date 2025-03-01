Left Menu

Dramatic Highway Shootout Leads to Arrest of Notorious Extortionist

A dramatic shootout on the Zirakpur-Ambala highway led to the arrest of Malkiat 'Maxi', an alleged gangster involved in an extortion racket. Linked to gangsters Goldy Brar and Goldy Dhillon, Maxi was taken into custody by Mohali police after sustaining a gunshot wound during the encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-03-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 12:07 IST
Dramatic Highway Shootout Leads to Arrest of Notorious Extortionist
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A suspected gangster linked to a major extortion racket was apprehended after a dramatic shootout with police on the Zirakpur-Ambala highway in Mohali. The incident unfolded on Saturday, resulting in the arrest of Malkiat, also known as Maxi, who is connected to notorious gangsters Goldy Brar and Goldy Dhillon.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav announced the breakthrough on social media, highlighting the collaborative efforts of different police units. Maxi, injured in the skirmish, was immediately transported to Mohali's Civil Hospital for medical care. A firearm was retrieved from him at the scene.

Maxi, hailing from Rajasansi in Amritsar, faces numerous extortion charges, including a recent case involving a hefty demand from a Mohali-based property dealer. Meanwhile, Goldy Brar has been officially labeled a terrorist by Indian authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025