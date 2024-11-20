Left Menu

CBI Seeks Sanction in Satyendar Jain Disproportionate Assets Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has approached a Delhi court to seek approval for a supplementary charge sheet in a case involving Satyendar Jain, former Delhi minister, over alleged disproportionate assets. The matter is pending approval from the chief secretary and Lieutenant Governor's offices.

New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:54 IST
CBI Seeks Sanction in Satyendar Jain Disproportionate Assets Case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has informed a Delhi court that it has forwarded a file to the Chief Secretary and Lieutenant Governor's offices seeking approval to file a supplementary charge sheet against former Delhi minister, Satyendar Jain.

The case pertains to the alleged accumulation of disproportionate assets by Jain, a prominent Aam Aadmi Party leader. The CBI's submission followed a directive from Special Judge Jitendra Singh for the agency's Deputy Inspector General to report on the case, highlighting discrepancies in the maintenance of the case diary.

The court was updated that the investigation has concluded, despite earlier documentation suggesting it was ongoing. The case involves assets amassed by Jain from February 2015 to May 2017, totaling approximately Rs 1.62 crore. A final decision is awaited following sanctioned approval.

