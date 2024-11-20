Karnataka Govt to Reissue BPL Cards Amid Controversy

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar addressed the recent controversy surrounding BPL card cancellations on Wednesday, pledging to reissue the cards for those wrongly deemed ineligible.

The issue has sparked political backlash, with 22.6 lakh BPL cardholders found ineligible, prompting accusations from the BJP of mismanagement by the Congress government.

Shivakumar assured that the state's actions follow central eligibility standards and committed to rectifying any mistakes through comprehensive reviews, physical verifications, and oversight by the Guarantee Implementation Committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)