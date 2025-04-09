Sofitel Mumbai BKC: A Culinary Powerhouse at India's Top Food Awards
Sofitel Mumbai BKC was honored at the Times Food & Nightlife Awards 2025, earning four prestigious accolades for its exceptional dining experiences. The awards reaffirm Sofitel's position as a culinary leader in Mumbai, recognized for its innovative and authentic offerings in hospitality and gastronomy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 12:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Sofitel Mumbai BKC has reaffirmed its status as a leading culinary powerhouse, securing four accolades at the prestigious Times Food & Nightlife Awards 2025.
The hotel was recognized for its standout dining experiences with Jyran winning Best North Indian Premium Dining, Pondichéry Café earning Best All-Day Premium Dining and Best Sunday Brunch, and Le Bar Diamantaire being named Best Wine Bar.
With a blend of French zest and Indian warmth, Sofitel Mumbai BKC is set in the vibrant Bandra Kurla Complex, offering world-class facilities for both business and leisure travelers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hyderabad Leads India's Hospitality Boom with Record RevPAR Growth
Goa's Boost: Tax Incentives, Hospitality Growth & Local Job Opportunities
India Bar Show 2025: Revolutionizing the Hospitality Horizon
Indian Hospitality Sector on the Rise: Projected RevPAR Boost by FY26
Manglam Group's Multi-Crore Hospitality Expansion to Transform Rajasthan's Tourism