Sofitel Mumbai BKC: A Culinary Powerhouse at India's Top Food Awards

Sofitel Mumbai BKC has reaffirmed its status as a leading culinary powerhouse, securing four accolades at the prestigious Times Food & Nightlife Awards 2025.

The hotel was recognized for its standout dining experiences with Jyran winning Best North Indian Premium Dining, Pondichéry Café earning Best All-Day Premium Dining and Best Sunday Brunch, and Le Bar Diamantaire being named Best Wine Bar.

With a blend of French zest and Indian warmth, Sofitel Mumbai BKC is set in the vibrant Bandra Kurla Complex, offering world-class facilities for both business and leisure travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)