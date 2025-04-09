Left Menu

Sofitel Mumbai BKC: A Culinary Powerhouse at India's Top Food Awards

Sofitel Mumbai BKC was honored at the Times Food & Nightlife Awards 2025, earning four prestigious accolades for its exceptional dining experiences. The awards reaffirm Sofitel's position as a culinary leader in Mumbai, recognized for its innovative and authentic offerings in hospitality and gastronomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 12:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The hotel was recognized for its standout dining experiences with Jyran winning Best North Indian Premium Dining, Pondichéry Café earning Best All-Day Premium Dining and Best Sunday Brunch, and Le Bar Diamantaire being named Best Wine Bar.

With a blend of French zest and Indian warmth, Sofitel Mumbai BKC is set in the vibrant Bandra Kurla Complex, offering world-class facilities for both business and leisure travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

